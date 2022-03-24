What's happening...

MLW Fusion preview: Stairway To Hell match, Killer Kross, WWE legend set for tonight’s show

March 24, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu in the Stairway To Hell match.

-Killer Kross returns.

-Gangrel appears.

Powell’s POV: Cesar Duran also threatened to vacate the MLW Heavyweight Championship if Alex Hammerstone fails to appear on this show. Fusion streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are typically available immediately following the show (or on Fridays depending on the availability of a screener), and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Fusion audio reviews.

