MLW Fusion preview: The AAA and MLW Super Series continues with a pair of matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-“Los Mercenarios” Rey Escorpion and Texano Jr. vs. “The Hart Foundation” Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Brian Pillman Jr.

-Richard Holiday vs. Chessman in a No DQ match for the Caribbean Championship.

Powell’s POV: The preview also hypes the Von Erichs commenting on Team Filthy and American Top Team, and a medical update on Douglas James. Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch will be on the call. MLW Fusion airs tonight on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW’s Youtube page. My weekly reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings, and John Moore hosts the weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members.



