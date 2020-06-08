Paul Levesque touts a “star making” performance that occurred at NXT Takeover: In Your House

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul “Triple H” Levesque raved during media conference call about the performance of Damian Priest in his match against Finn Balor at Sunday’s NXT Takeover: In Your House. “I thought Damian Priest had a star making performance tonight,” Levesque said. “It takes guys a while. He’s been handed the ball here more than he’s ever been handed it anywhere before, and I think at some points in time, being handed that ball was a little bit overwhelming to him…

“Knowing him and then sometimes watching him perform, which is like two different people a little bit, tonight is really the first time I felt like he really performed and gave me him, and just let it go and was just there. He was feeling it, he was in the moment, he was just there. He wasn’t thinking, he wasn’t overthinking, he was just performing and in the moment, and it was coming from him, and it was real. So tonight was the night for me, I felt like Damian Priest arrived. Tonight was the first night I saw Damian Priest. And that was the Damian Priest that I’ve wanted and here he is. Now I can build on that.”

Powell’s POV: Levesque offered strong praise for Priest’s opponent Finn Balor by raving about just how consistently good he is in the ring. As for Priest, I speculated that he could be on the verge of a move to Raw, as they seem to be looking for bigger challengers for Drew McIntyre. However, Levesque’s comments about Priest would seem to suggest that Priest has more to prove in NXT. Check out the full Levesque media call in our podcast section.



