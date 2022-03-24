AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Gunn Club” Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena, and AEW Rampage will be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, who normally covers Dynamite, will be covering Smackdown instead this week and next week. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

