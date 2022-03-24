Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Undertaker, Christopher Daniels, Lana, Lacey Evans, Jake Hager, Barry Horowitz, Epico, Gorgeous George

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James in a street fight for the Knockouts Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. Today’s show includes Meiko Satomura vs. Isla Dawn for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursday afternoons or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu in the Stairway To Hell match. My review will be available on Friday along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 32 percent of our post show poll voters. A finished second with 31 percent each. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 46 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 19 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Barry Horowitz is 62.

-The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) is 57.

-Christopher Daniels (Daniel Covell) is 52. In addition to working in the ring, Daniels also works as the head of AEW talent relations.

-Jake Hager is 40.

-Epico (Orlando Colon) is 40.

-Lana (CJ Perry) is 37.

-Lacey Evans (Macey Estrella-Kadlec) is 32.

-The late Gorgeous George (George Wagner) was born on March 24, 1915. He died of a heart attack at age 48 on December 26, 1963.