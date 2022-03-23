What's happening...

03/23 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Private Party in a Texas Tornado match, CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood, Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. The Varsity Blonds, Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

March 23, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Private Party in a Texas Tornado match, CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood, Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. The Varsity Blonds, Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds, and more (29:57)…

Click here for the March 23 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

