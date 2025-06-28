WWE Night of Champions results: Powell’s live review of John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship, Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes in the KOTR final, Asuka vs. Jade Cargill in the QOTR final

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Night of Champions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Kingdom Arena

Streamed live June 28, 2025, on Peacock

Michael Cole, who was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett, welcomed viewers to the show. Cole narrated pre-show shots of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Rhea Ripley (and a banana), Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Jade Cargill, and CM Punk… A Night of Champions video package aired…

Cole and Barrett checked in from ringside. Cole said it would be the 24th time that a King of the Ring winner could be crowned. The Arabic broadcast team also checked in from their ringside desk…

Entrances for the King of the Ring tournament final took place while ring announcer Mark Nash handled the introductions. Randy Orton came out first while the crowd sang his song loudly. Cody Rhodes made his entrance and the crowd also sang along with his entrance theme…

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in the King of the Ring tournament final for a shot at a world championship at SummerSlam. The winner will earn a shot at the world champion of his respective brand. Charles Robinson was the referee. The KOTR crown was resting on a podium at ringside.

Orton executed an early superplex and then sold lower back pain. Cody showed concern for a second, then shot up and threw a forearm to Orton’s lower back. Cody followed up with a Disaster Kick and covered Orton for a near fall.

Orton eventually came back and set up for a Draping DDT, but Cody slipped away and threw two more forearm shots to Orton’s lower back. Cody hit a Cody Cutter for a near fall. Orton rallied and hit the Draping DDT for a big pop. Orton sold his lower back for a moment and then struck the Viper’s Pose.

Orton went for the RKO, but Cody countered into a CrossRhodes for a near fall. Orton caught Cody with an RKO out of nowhere for a great near fall. Orton got up and had Cody lined up for a punt, but Orton hesitated. Orton psyched himself up and then went for the kick, but Cody avoided it.

Cody put Orton in a Figure Four in the middle of the ring, which featured the Riyadh Season logo. Orton eventually broke the hold. Cody and Orton threw punches in the middle of the ring. The fans cheered Orton’s punches and booed Cody’s punches (though the boos felt more playful than passionate).

Cody went for a springboard move and jumped right into an RKO for another good near fall. Orton went to ringside, grabbed a chair, and brought it back to the ring with him. The referee took away the chair. Orton used the distraction to remove a top turnbuckle pad.

Orton and Cody took turns trying to slam the other’s head into the exposed turnbuckle. Cody stuffed an RKO attempt and then shoved Orton into the exposed turnbuckle. Cody followed up with Cody Cutter and then scored the pin.

Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in 19:45 to win the King of the Ring tournament and a shot at the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Barrett told the story that Orton showed restraint, yet “not so much for Cody.” Cody showed concern while looking down at Orton after the match. Orton exited the ring and looked up at Cody from the floor.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce entered the ring. Aldis presented Cody with the KOTR crown, and then both general managers shook hands with Cody.

Byron Saxton interviewed Cody in the ring. Cody praised Orton and said he’d been a mentor to him. Orton didn’t look pleased as he stood on the ramp. Cody said it was an arduous path in that he had to beat Jey Uso and now Orton, and will face either CM Punk or John Cena at SummerSlam. Cody said he understands the reaction of the fans when he faces beloved characters, but he said he was born to do this. He said the champion is holding the belt for him. Cody said he would take the ball back at SummerSlam…

Powell’s POV: Cody recently stated that he feels he’s nearing the end of his babyface run, and this match seemed to back that up. Barrett told the story by emphasizing that Orton showed restraint while Cody showed none. But it was tough to feel too much sympathy for the Orton character when he’s the guy who distracted the referee with the chair so that he could remove the turnbuckle pad, which ultimately did him in. The match was enjoyable despite the finish feeling a bit flat.

WWE Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were shown in the crowd… Cole hyped Raw’s early start time of 5CT/6ET. He also said this was the 13th time that WWE has held a premium live event in Saudi Arabia…

While ad-based subscribers of Peacock saw an ad, a video package aired on Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Ripley spoke about how they were friends at one time and how much things have changed…