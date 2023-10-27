WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The updated card for the Saudi Arabia premium live event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held on Saturday, November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark in a five-way for the Women’s World Championship

-Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the U.S. Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

-John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Cena vs. Sikoa match since our last update. Join me for my live review a week from Saturday starting with either a Kickoff show match or the main card at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).