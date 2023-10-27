WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The updated card for the Saudi Arabia premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held on Saturday, November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena.
-Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship
-Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark in a five-way for the Women’s World Championship
-Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the U.S. Championship
-Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
-John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
Powell’s POV: WWE added the Cena vs. Sikoa match since our last update. Join me for my live review a week from Saturday starting with either a Kickoff show match or the main card at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
