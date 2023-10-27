WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Crown Jewel go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

-Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul weigh-in for the U.S. Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel

Powell’s POV: If the World Series goes lasts six games, Smackdown will be bumped to FS1 again on Friday. This episode was taped on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum due to the crew traveling to Saudi Arabia next week for WWE Crown Jewel. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).