WWE Raw rating for the show featuring Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a non-title match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.641 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.803 million average. Raw delivered a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.50 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.767 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.695 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.461 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, seventh, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Monday Night Football topped the cable ratings with 10.344 million viewers for the Bears vs. Patriots game. The October 25, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.658 million viewers and a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the “season premiere” edition.