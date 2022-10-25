WWE moves up its third quarter financial report due to Crown Jewel

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that its third quarter financial report will be released on after the mark closes on Wednesday, November 2. The conference call will be will also be on November 2 at 4CT/5ET, according to press release available via Corporate.WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The financial report and the conference call were originally scheduled for Thursday, November 3. WWE is citing the Crown Jewel event as the reason for the change, presumably due to travel plans involving some of the company executives.