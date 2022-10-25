NXT Halloween Havoc poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT Halloween Havoc event received a majority B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote.

-60 percent of our voters gave Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Championship the best match of the night honors. Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Von Wagner vs. Oro Mensah vs. Nathan Frazer in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship finished second with 23 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C- grade. The main event was great and I really enjoyed the ladder match, but I felt there were too many hardcore style matches and that they went overboard with the Halloween theme. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.