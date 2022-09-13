NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT 2.0 poll results, Happy Corbin, Angelina Love, Masato Shibata

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Carmelo Hayes defending the NXT North American Championship against the winner of a fan vote. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 episode finished with a B grade majority from 50 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 35 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Masato Shibata is 44.

-Angelina Love (Lauren Williams) is 41.

-Baron “Happy” Corbin (Thomas Pestock) is 38.