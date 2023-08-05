NXT Level Up results (8/4): O’Connor’s review of Gigi Dolin vs. Tatum Paxley, Myles Borne vs. Trey Bearhill, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 77)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed August 4, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade made their way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe. Dupont and Blade started the match. Stats flashed on the screen detailing Dupont’s shot put career as Blade tagged in Enofe and Dupont tagged Igwe. Igwe worked on Enofe as stats were also put on the screen for Igwe. Dupont tagged back in and continued to work on Enofe. Enofe looked for the tag to Blade but Dupont shrugged him off and brought Igwe back in. Enofe eventually made the hot tag and Blade took on both Dupont and Igwe. Blade hit the corner splash and scoop slam on Igwe before tagging in Enofe who nailed the elbow drop for the win.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe via pinfall in 5:18.

The commentary team hyped Myles Borne vs. Trey Bearhill for after the break…[c]

2. Myles Borne vs. Trey Bearhill. Borne attempted to takedown Bearhill as the match started but Bearhill used his strength to power Borne away. Borne applied a side headlock. Bearhill looked to escape but Borne continued to apply the pressure. Borne hit a dropkick for a one count and looked for a handshake but Bearhill pushed Borne away and grabbed the aptly named bearhug. Borne clapped the ears of Bearhill to escape and hit a slam on Bearhill to gain momentum. Borne looked for a clothesline but Bearhill powered him down for a close near fall. Bearhill looked to finish but Borne avoided and hit the high end dropkick for the victory.

Myles Borne defeated Trey Bearhill via pinfall in 5:41.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Gigi Dolin vs. Tatum Paxley. Paxley rolled up Dolan early for a two count before Dolan dropped Paxley with a shoulder block and followed up with a sliding dropkick for a near fall of her own. Paxley was sent to the ring apron and dropped Dolan’s neck over the top rope to take control. Paxley looked for a back drop but Dolan held on looking for a sunset flip which was denied by Paxley. Paxley worked on the neck and head of Dolan as the audience tried to get Dolan back into the match. Dolan shrugged off Paxley and rolled up Paxley for two, followed up with a kick. Continuing the pressure, Dolan hit the ‘Gigi Driver’ to put away Paxley.

Gigi Dolin defeated Tatum Paxley via pinfall in 5:53.

John’s Ramblings: A nice touch this week with statistics being shown on the screen during matches for the new talent. If you can’t have promo packages due to the show length this is a start.

‘Trey Bearhill’ is this your real name?

I like the new look of Tatum Paxley and she looked impressive in defeat against the established Gigi Dolin. Another good main event this week.