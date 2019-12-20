WWE match to appear on Fox’s New Year’s Eve special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square special will include a WWE match featuring Roman Reigns. WWE celebrity alumni Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski will co-host the show along with Harvey. Read more at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: There’s no indication yet as to which wrestler will face Reigns. For that matter, it’s unclear whether this will be a live match or something that will be recorded at a WWE event, though the WWE story states that “numerous superstars will be in attendance.” For what it’s worth, Harvey’s connection to pro wrestling is that he partnered with Impact Wrestling’s parent company Anthem in the acquisition of AXS TV.



