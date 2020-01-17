What's happening...

WWE 205 Live preview: Two advertised for tonight’s WWE Network show

January 17, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Isaiah Scott vs. Raul Mendoza.

-Ariya Daivari vs. Tyler Breeze.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams live Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s review will be available on Saturday morning along with his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.


