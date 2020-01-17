WWE 205 Live preview: Two advertised for tonight’s WWE Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Isaiah Scott vs. Raul Mendoza.

-Ariya Daivari vs. Tyler Breeze.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams live Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s review will be available on Saturday morning along with his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ricky Starks on his NWA run, doing enhancement work for WWE, leaving NOLA due to Hurricane Katrina, the January 24 NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, his relationship with Nick Aldis, and much more...

