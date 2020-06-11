What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Two tag title matches advertised

June 11, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Blackhart and Nox will challenge the winners of the Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross title match that will air on Sunday as part of WWE Backlash. NXT will be taped on Wednesday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs Wednesdays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.