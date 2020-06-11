NXT TV preview: Two tag title matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Blackhart and Nox will challenge the winners of the Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross title match that will air on Sunday as part of WWE Backlash. NXT will be taped on Wednesday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs Wednesdays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.