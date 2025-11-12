WWE and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announce long-term partnership

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce a long-term partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.

November 12, 2025 – WWE and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), one of the world’s premier sports and entertainment companies, today announced a new long-term strategic partnership bringing together two iconic global enterprises.

The partnership will explore opportunities across multiple areas including exclusive merchandise collaborations, original content development, community-focused programs, and regular cross-brand appearances from team players and WWE Superstars.

Additionally, Monday Night Raw® will return to MLSE’s Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Monday, January 26, 2026. WWE Superstars will make appearances at Toronto Maple Leafs games on Sunday, January 25, and Tuesday, January 27, with Toronto sports personalities also in attendance at Monday Night Raw – which will air live on Netflix around the world.

Tickets for Monday Night Raw in Toronto will go on sale starting Friday, November 14 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code WWEVIP starting tomorrow at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

The long-term partnership builds on the existing launch of exclusive licensed WWE Legacy Title Belts with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Raptors, featuring each team’s iconic colors and official branding.

Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue at WWE, said: “Collaborating with an iconic organization like MLSE is a natural extension of WWE’s deep and growing connection with Toronto, which has included recent major events like Money in the Bank in 2024 and Elimination Chamber in 2025, and allows us to create new and authentic experiences for fans to reinforce our long-term commitment to the region.”

Phil King, Chief Business Officer at MLSE, added: “MLSE and WWE have a long and strong history together, teaming up many times over the years to create iconic entertainment moments for our fans, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership with WWE, a global leader in sports and entertainment, to create world-class content and build on Toronto’s standing as a leading market globally.”

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com .

About Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), one of the world’s premier sports and entertainment companies, owns the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Toronto Raptors (NBA), Toronto FC (MLS), Toronto Argonauts (CFL), Toronto Marlies (AHL), Raptors 905 (NBA G League), TFC II (MLS Next Pro) and Raptors Uprising Gaming Club, the Toronto Raptors esports franchise in the NBA 2K League. Its charitable arm, MLSE Foundation, focuses on funding initiatives to support youth through sport and recreational programs. In 2017 MLSE Foundation, with support of community and corporate partners, built MLSE LaunchPad, a 42,000-sq. ft. space dedicated to programming that support its four Pillars: Healthy Body, Healthy Mind, Ready For School and Ready For Work. MLSE also owns and operates Scotiabank Arena, Canada’s premier sports and entertainment venue hosting more than 200+ events each year and has also invested in and operates five of Toronto’s sports facilities – Coca-Cola Coliseum, BMO Field, BMO Training Grounds at Downsview Park, home of Toronto FC II, TFC Academy and the First Team’s practice facility, OVO Athletic Centre, the practice facility for the Toronto Raptors and Ford Performance Centre for Hockey Excellence, the practice facility for the Maple Leafs and Marlies.