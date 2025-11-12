WWE Smackdown rating: Did Smackdown bounce back after falling below the one million viewership mark on Halloween?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.141 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The number was up from the previous episode’s 933,000 viewership average for a show that aired on Halloween night against Game 6 of the World Series.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.20 rating. One year earlier, the November 8, 2024, edition of Smackdown produced 1.536 million viewers and a 0.47 rating for USA Network.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)