AEW Collision rating: Did the deciding Blood & Guts Advantage Battles deliver improved numbers

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 289,000 viewers for TNT, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Collision produced a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. The previous week’s Collision averaged 217,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating while running against the seventh game of the World Series on Fox, and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Peacock. One year earlier, the November 9, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 322,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic.