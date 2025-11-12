Powell’s NXT Hit List: Mixed feelings on Oba Femi’s return after Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams in a Last Man Standing match for the NXT Championship

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams in a Last Man Standing match for the NXT Championship: This was grittier than many WWE hardcore style matches. Both wrestlers took it to one another and worked a physical match. Saints spearing Trick from the section off the main floor through the broadcast table below was a great spot and a fitting end to a strong match. Was this the end of Trick’s run in NXT?

Oba Femi returns: A big Hit for NXT, but it’s also a bummer for those of us who hoped Oba was main roster bound when he disappeared from NXT television. That said, I’m sure Oba’s day will come, and in the meantime, I am looking forward to him challenging Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship. And who knows, maybe Oba’s last act in NXT is to give the new champion a boost before making the jump? That seems like it may have been the approach with Trick, though Trick also strikes me as being more main roster ready than Oba.

El Grande Americano vs. Jasper Troy for the WWE Speed Championship: Believe it or not, I actually could care less about the WWE Speed Championship! Don’t get me wrong, it’s still ridiculous that the Speed titles were added to a brand that has far too many title belts on its weekly television show. But Troy brings a different style to the Speed matches, and he will ideally be established as a dominant badass champion before he has competitive title defenses. There seemed to be a tease for Troy joining DarkState, which looks promising on paper.

Thea Hail vs. Alba Fyre: There was a time when beating Fyre in NXT would have meant so much more. Still, it was nice to see the underdog Hail character beat a main roster wrestler. I don’t give a damn about the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles, but Hail and Joe Hendry vs. Chelsea Green and Ethan Page should be fun.

Blake Monroe: There are two of her!!! Wait, never mind. Anyway, this came off like Monroe’s character used a production trick, not a situation where viewers could somehow see a conversation between her and her alter ego. It was an interesting and even artistic approach, and I’m cool with it unless it drifts into the same territory as Bayley’s videos, where viewers could somehow hear her inner dialogue.

NXT Misses

The Culling: I’m enjoying Tatum Paxley as the underdog NXT Women’s Champion, but the other three members of the group range from feeling lukewarm to ice cold. Izzi Dame has the already repetitive task of trying to talk Paxley out of handing out title shots like candy. Shawn Spears flashes his usual all-knowing smile. Niko Vance’s role rarely calls for him to do more than look menacing. I’m not asking for Bloodline-level character work, but what we’re getting is insufficient. Perhaps Spears is what he is at this point, but Dame can talk and has a good look, and surely Vance can do more than grunt a couple of sentences. I assume Dame will turn on Paxley sooner rather than later, so hopefully the creative forces will take the time to develop her character.

Fallon Henley vs. Skylar Raye in opening round tournament match for the vacant WWE Women’s Speed Championship: Henley advanced and will face Zaria in the finals. If Zaria wins, it will somehow lead to friction between her and Sol Ruca. Meanwhile, the Fatal Influence faction members could all leave the Gold Rush shows with championships. Could it also lead to friction within Fatal Influence if Henley and/or Lainey Reid win titles and Jayne comes up short in her attempt to regain the NXT Women’s Championship?

Tavion Heights vs. Josh Briggs: A minor Miss. While the match was well worked, I felt bad for Vic Joseph, who had to sell Heights going over as an upset, even though Briggs loses routinely on NXT television. Heights is talented, but he’s another wrestler who needs more character development.

