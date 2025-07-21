Elayna Black (f/k/a Cora Jade) taking a break from pro wrestling

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Elayna Black, who wrestled as Cora Jade in NXT, announced that she is taking a break from pro wrestling.
— Elayna Black (@ElaynaBlack) July 21, 2025
Powell’s POV: It’s unfortunate that Elayna had to cancel bookings, but her mental health is more important than any pro wrestling show. Here’s wishing her the best.
