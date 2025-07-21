What's happening...

Elayna Black (f/k/a Cora Jade) taking a break from pro wrestling

July 21, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Elayna Black, who wrestled as Cora Jade in NXT, announced that she is taking a break from pro wrestling.

Powell’s POV: It’s unfortunate that Elayna had to cancel bookings, but her mental health is more important than any pro wrestling show. Here’s wishing her the best.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom July 21, 2025 @ 2:49 pm

    Gimme a break.She doesn’t need wrestling anymore because of the millions she’s made off her only fans.It’s the same exact thing with Mandy Rose who hasn’t wrestled in years.

