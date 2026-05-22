TNA Impact preview: Champions Challenge matches and more set for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Men’s Champions Challenge match
-Knockouts Champions Challenge match
-Santino Marella vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
-Fabian Aichner vs. Eddie Edwards
Powell’s POV: TNA’s champions will face teams of all-stars in the Champions Challenge matches. Impact was taped on May 15 in Sacramento, California, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
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