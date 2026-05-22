TNA Impact preview: Champions Challenge matches and more set for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Men’s Champions Challenge match

-Knockouts Champions Challenge match

-Santino Marella vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

-Fabian Aichner vs. Eddie Edwards

Powell’s POV: TNA’s champions will face teams of all-stars in the Champions Challenge matches. Impact was taped on May 15 in Sacramento, California, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).