TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana speaks after losing the TNA World Championship

-Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner

-Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Rosemary vs. Myla Grace in a four-way

-Xia Brookside vs. Victoria Crawford vs. Killer Kelly vs. Jody Threat in a four-way

-Myron Reed vs. John Skyler

Powell’s POV: The winners of the four-way matches will face off in two weeks on Impact for a shot at the Knockouts Championship at TNA Final Resolution. The show was taped November 15 in Orlando, Florida, at Full Sail University. Impact is simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).