NXT TV results (8/26): Moore’s review of the Heatwave fallout show with Myles Borne vs. Lexis King in a blindfold match, Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan, Fatal Influence vs. Sol Ruca, Zaria, and Lola Vice

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live August 26, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Highlights from NXT Heatwave aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Ricky Saints made his entrance to start the show. Saints said he wanted to come out here to start off NXT the right way, the Ricky way. Ricky said everyone saw what happened at Heatwave, and he’d put his money behind Je’von Evans any day. Ricky said Oba Femi proved exactly why he’s NXT Champion. Ricky said it’s been exactly six months since he’s been here. He said he’s been North American Champion, faced the best of the best, and taken down monsters; but Oba Femi has something that he wants.

Ricky said he’ll step up to the plate to take down what seems to be impossible. Ricky said he’s the man and it’s time to face Oba face to face. Josh Briggs made his entrance and said that Ricky isn’t getting Oba. Josh said that Ricky is acting like a gift to the business. Josh said that he’ll give Ricky the rare Josh Briggs complement. Josh said the hype is real, but he’s done with outsiders like Inamura or Ricky. Josh said people like Ricky or Inamura are getting title shots they don’t deserve.

Ricky cut off Josh and said that he should have checked Josh a few weeks ago. Ricky said there’s no doubt that Josh is tough, but Josh must be out of his mind thinking Ricky will sit at the back of the line. Ricky said Josh came out here looking like Sid from Toy Story, hoping that Ricky will hang in the back. Josh said he’ll beat Ricky right here. NXT GM Ava made her entrance and announced that nobody has heard from Je’von Evans, and there needs to be a new number one contender chosen.

Ava booked Josh Briggs vs. Ricky Saints in a number one contenders match to face Oba Femi at No Mercy…

John’s Thoughts: A solid segment to set up Ricky Saints as the next contender for Oba Femi. Josh Briggs still needs to be built up a bit fresh out of his run in the mid card of the tag division with Inamura. The fact that Briggs is next on the depth chart under Saints is an example of Oba Femi having very few viable opponents (Which is why they had to book him against Inanura, Briggs, and Borne in recent defenses). I think the best way NXT has to fix this problem in upcoming months is to put the title on Ricky Saints. I also think NXT can maximize Ricky’s effectiveness by making him a heel (which will set up Saints potentially dropping the title to a babyface Je’von Evans down the road).

Footage aired of Ava meeting up with Blake Monroe after her match. Monroe was asking for a title match against Jacy Jayne. Kelani Jordan pulled up and told Blake to go to the back of the line. Both women started bickering. Ava cut in and booked Blake vs. Jordan in a one-on-one match on NXT. Kelani said she’ll look forward to it. Blake said that Ava isn’t a good GM…

Blake Monroe made her entrance…[c]

Kelani Jordan made her entrance…

1. Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan. Both women started the match with chain wrestling. Blake pressured Jordan in the corner with forearms. Blake took out Jordan in the center of the ring with a forearm. Jordan countered a Jackknife Fujiwara Armbar for a two count. Jordan got a moment of respite after a Pele Kick. Jordan rallied with running Axe Handle strikes and a cartwheel into a back elbow. Jordan hit Blake with an X Factor DDT. Blake rolled to ringside.

Jordynne Grace made her entrance. Blake ran to the back again, but the back door was locked this time. Jordynne peacefully told Blake to get back to the ring. Blake ran back to the ring. Kelani gave Blake a Twisting Angle Slam and a One of a Kind for the victory.

Kelani Jordan defeated Blake Monroe via pinfall in 4:16.

John’s Thoughts: Big win for Jordan from someone higher on the depth chart. That said, I’m not the biggest fan of not establishing Blake Monroe’s in ring credibility early on in her WWE run. I know what she can do from AEW, but the masses don’t. I also wouldn’t have pushed the credibility on Kelani Jordan at the moment because she’s been stalled for a long while as a character. She’s one of NXT’s best talents bell-to-bell; but they’ve been very wishy-washy with her character development and character alignment. They book Jordan like a mid-card babyface, but she’s also showing signs of being mopey and pouty, signs of that heel turn that they were building for a while, but went nowhere.

The show cut to a Myles Borne vs. Lexis King hype package that aired highlights from their feud…

Myles Borne made his entrance. Sarah Schreiber interviewed him on the ramp and asked him how his eyesight was after the mace. Borne said he’s ready for the blindfold match so he doesn’t need his sight. Borne asked the crowd to scream as loud as possible, despite him being deaf, to help direct him to King during their match…[c]

Vic Joseph plugged WWE’s podcast lineup…

Lexis King was already in the ring. The ref made sure King didn’t jump the gun…

2. Lexis King vs. Myles Borne in a Blindfold match. Borne used the crowd cheers as a dowsing rod, but both men still struggled to find each other. King thought he had Borne in the corner, but nobody was there. Borne hit King with a dropkick and got a nearfall. Borne dumped King to ringside. King hurt himself by accidentally hitting the ringpost and stumbling across the steel steps. Borne found King and tossed him back in the ring.

King missed a dropkick in the center of the ring. King managed to get a few right hands on Borne and hit him with a body slam. King missed an elbow drop. Borne hurt himself with a leg drop that hit nobody. The crowd almost directed King to superkicking the referee. Borne managed to duck a superkick from King. King and Borne traded Boo Yay right hands.

King “accidentally” poked the eyes of the referee and then took off the blindfold, so he could punt Borne in the balls. King put the blindfold back on and hit Borne with the twisting neckbreaker for the win.

Lexis King defeated Myles Borne via pinfall in 4:51.

Wren Sinclair was nervous about not having a tag team partner for her upcoming match. Charlie Dempsey introduced her to a tag partner, Kendal Grey…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Blindfold matches tend to be very bad (I think of D’Lo Brown vs. Triple H and James Storm vs. Chris Harris being come bad ones in my memory). That said this was as good as you can execute one. Props to Lexis King for making himself the butt of the joke proudly. The dowsing rod crowd cheer effect gave the match a bit of a “Twitch Plays Pokemon” feel where the match was fan-interactive. King picking up the win makes sense and I don’t mind a low-stakes feud to round out the mid-card. I prefer having actual stories as opposed to “just having matches that don’t mean anything”.

Entrances for the next match took place. Tatum Paxley had her random Barbie doll with her…

3. “The Culling” Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley (w/Shawn Spears, Niko Vance) vs. Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey (w/Charlie Dempsey). Grey got Izzi in a Standing Switch, which Izzi shrugged off. Grey did some evasions which allowed Wren to blind tag in. Wren and Grey gave Izzi double team strikes. Tatum tagged in and tossed around Wren. Wren hit a side Scorpion kick and Facebuster for a nearfall. Wren put Izzi in a side headlock. Tatum blind tagged in and held Wren in place for a Izzi dropkick.

The Culling worked on Wren with isolation offense. Wren dodged a standing splash and tagged in Grey who rallied and hit Tatum with a Belly to Belly. Grey hit Tatum with a slingshot double stomp. Grey hit Izzi with a Flatliner. Tatum hit Grey with a German Suplex. Wren tagged in and hit Tatum with a Underhook Suplex. Tatum hit Wren with a knee to the face. Izzi tagged herself in which confused Tatum.

Wren rolled up Izzi for a nearfall. Izzi hit Wren with a Yakuza kick. Grey put Tatum in a Juji Gatame. Izzi decided to pick up the pinfall on Wren rather than break up the submission.

Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley defeated Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey via pinfall in 3:30.

Vic hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A well worked match for what little time was given. It feels a little bit too soon to be planting the seeds for a Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley breakup, because I feel like the female part of The Culling is the only interesting part and is actually looking like it has potential. Planting the seeds of dissention felt forced here. What did impress me here, low key, was Kendal Grey. She’s changed up her look since her early NXT days where she felt like random NIL cheerleader #73. She does have an amateur wrestling background and I like her new athletic look with the singlet. She also seems to have gotten a bit more grit in her offense too. She’s someone to be on the lookout for as she has a good look, looks great, and seems to be developing a style in-ring.

A TNA World Champion Trick Williams promo aired where he laid out the three NXT event that NXT announced, No Mercy, Homecoming, and Halloween Havoc. He said he’ll be a centerpiece on all three shows. He said if anyone has a problem with that “let’s talk about it”…

Ricky Saints and Josh Briggs were already in the ring…

4. Ricky Saints vs. Josh Briggs. Saints dominated the match early on. Briggs got a bit of control, but Saints came back with a knee. Briggs reversed a DDT into a Bossman Slam for a nearfall. Both men traded counters and reversals. Saints hit Briggs with his signature strut version of the Undertaker’s Old School. Briggs no sold a front kick. Saints dragged Briggs to ringside and hit him with a chop. Saints jumped over the steps to avoid a whip.

Saints dropkicked the steps into Briggs. Briggs caught Saints out of the air. Saints escaped the hold and sent Briggs into the ringpost. The show cut to break.[c]