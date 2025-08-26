What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The updated card for tonight’s NXT Heatwave fallout show

August 26, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Myles Borne vs. Lexis King in a blindfold match

-Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

-“Fatal Influence” NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Sol Ruca, Zaria, and Lola Vice

-Izzy Dame and Tatum Paxley vs. Wren Sinclair and a partner

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

