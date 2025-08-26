TNA is bringing a Hardy Party to the Twin Cities

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Tuesday.

TNA Wrestling is teaming with Graze Food Hall by Trevail for an intimate Q&A and photo-opportunity session with reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys, on Wednesday, September 3.

Fans are invited to a Q&A session with Jeff & Matt Hardy at the Minneapolis restaurant, where seven culinary concepts represent some of the best chefs in Minneapolis with five James Beard-nominated chefs under one roof.

The Twin Cities Hardy Party starts at 7 p.m.

The evening will kick off with a Q&A session with The Hardys, where fans can talk with the legendary tag-team about all things TNA Wrestling. The event will wrap with a photo-opportunity session for select fans with the iconic duo.

Tickets for the Twin Cities Hardy Party are now on-sale at: tnamerch.com.

The Twin Cities Hardy Party will kick-off TNA’s debut in Minneapolis. On Thursday, September 4, TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, will air live, originating from the Minneapolis Armory. On Friday, September 5, the high-energy, action-packed pro wrestling at the Minneapolis Armory will be taped to air on future episodes of iMPACT!, which airs on AXS TV in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada.

All the TNA stars will be at the Minneapolis shows, including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater and Knockouts such as Ash By Elegance, Indi Hartwell, Masha Slamovich and others.

In addition, TNA World Champion Trick Williams – a member of the NXT roster – will be in Minneapolis.

TWIN CITIES HARDY PARTY TICKETS: tnamerch.com.

Powell’s POV: The Hardys also threw out co-first pitches together at a Minnesota Twins game last Tuesday. It’s good to see TNA hustling to move tickets in my local market, and using the star power of the Hardys is a great way to do it.