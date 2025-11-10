TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s live show from Full Sail University

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch

-Elijah’s concert

Powell’s POV: Impact will be live on Thursday from Orlando, Florida, at Full Sail University. Impact is simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).