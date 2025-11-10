AEW Dynamite preview: Blood & Guts matches, Falls Count Anywhere match set for Wednesday

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match

-Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Sky Blue vs. Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Jamie Hayter, and Harley Cameron in a Blood & Guts match

-Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Death Riders” Jon Moxley, Pac, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli in a Blood & Guts match

Powell’s POV: Shirakawa was named the replacement for the injured Queen Aminata in the women’s Blood & Guts match. Dynamite will be live from Greensboro, North Carolina, at First Horizon Coliseum, and is scheduled to run 2.5 hours. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).