Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, and newborn daughter featured in People Magazine

June 30, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW executives Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes are featured in the new People magazine with newborn daughter Liberty Iris. The issue will be on sale on Friday.

Powell’s POV: Liberty Iris was born on Friday, June 18. She is the first child for both Cody and Brandi.

