Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, and newborn daughter featured in People Magazine

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW executives Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes are featured in the new People magazine with newborn daughter Liberty Iris. The issue will be on sale on Friday.
Powell’s POV: Liberty Iris was born on Friday, June 18. She is the first child for both Cody and Brandi.
Liberty Iris ❤️ @CodyRhodes❤️ Loves of my life. Thank you @people ! Be sure to pick up the issue this Friday! 🤱🏽👨🏼🍼 pic.twitter.com/dJV6nhm7zU
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 30, 2021
