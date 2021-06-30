What's happening...

Impact Wrestling selling tickets for post Slammiversary tapings

June 30, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce ticket information for the post Slammiversary television tapings.

A limited number of tickets will go on-sale Thursday, July 1st for the IMPACT Wrestling shows that will air on AXS TV immediately after the Slammiversary pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets to IMPACT shows on Sunday and Monday, July 18 & 19, go on-sale on Thursday, July 1st with two sessions scheduled for both days.  Here is the schedule:

Session 1
Sunday, July 18, 3-6 p.m. CT

Session 2
Sunday, July 18, 7-10 p.m. CT

Session 3
Monday, July 19, 3-6 p.m. CT

Session 4
Monday, July 19, 7-10 p.m. CT

All sessions will be held at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and will spotlight the fallout from Slammiversary.

** To purchase tickets, go to:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-wrestling-tv-taping-tickets-160611863407?aff=erelpanelorg

Powell’s POV: Skyway Studios is a small venue, so I would jump on this if you have any interest in attending the tapings.

