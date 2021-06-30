What's happening...

06/30 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 164): Chris Dickinson on working for ROH, why he didn’t expect to hear from ROH, the NJPW’s LA Dojo outshining the WWE Performance Center, his Evolve run and WrestleMania Axxess match, backyard wrestling roots

June 30, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Chris Dickinson on his backyard wrestling roots, Evolve run, working a match at WrestleMania Axxess, his lack of interest in working for WWE, his belief that NJPW has been more successful in turning out good pro wrestlers than the WWE Performance Center, joining Ring of Honor, why he didn’t think ROH would reach out to him, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 164) and guest Chris Dickinson.

