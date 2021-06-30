6/29 NWA Powerrr results: Powell’s review of Kylie Rae vs. Melina, Jennacide vs. Lady Frost, Aron Stevens, Mims, and Captain Yuma vs. Kratos, Luke Hawx, and PJ Hawx, The Champions Series announced

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NWA TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Powerrr (Episode 33)

Taped Monday in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios

Streamed June 29, 2021 on the FITE TV

The show opened with a Breaking News graphic. Joe Galli checked in from his home and announced that Billy Corgan had come up with a points break tournament. Galli said it would be called The Champions Series. A graphic listed that it would debut on July 13, and Galli said NWA Champion Nick Aldis and NWA Women’s Champion Kamille would be involved… The Powerrr opening aired…

The broadcast team of Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky checked in from their desk. Galli hyped the Empowerrr event and this episode’s main event, and they all hyped upcoming matches…

1. Jennacide (w/Taryn Terrell) vs. Lady Frost. Jennacide distracted the referee while Terrell worked over Frost’s fingers. The referee turned early and caught Terrell, and just pointed in the air for a second, then counted Jennacide covering Frost for a one count. Frost got a little offense in, but Jennacide came back and beat her with a Tombstone piledriver…

Jennacide defeated Lady Frost.

Powell’s POV: A nice opening match. Frost has some upside as a likable babyface. Jennacide has potential and the company seems to be high on her, but I’d really like to see her tweak the makeup and establish what her actual character is.

An NWA merch ad aired…

May Valentine tried to interview Sal Rinauro at ringside. She congratulated him on earning an NWA TV Title match and then hugged him. Meanwhile, Danny Deals took the mic and spoke briefly. Rinauro then spoke about how he just needs to be better than Pope for three seconds. Rinauro praised Pope, but emphasized again that he just needs to be better for three seconds.

Colby Corino came out and hit Rinauro from behind, causing Rinauro to knock Deals down. Corino blew a kiss to Valentine and then suplexed Rinauro onto the ropes and they both fell to ringside…

The Nick Aldis action figure ad aired…

Powell’s POV: Rinauro continues to be a good underdog babyface. I’m still not sure why Deals is paired with him, but we’ll see where it goes. I like the way Corino has been booked to make a splash early in his time on Powerrr. I guess this means that the advertised Pope vs. Rinauro match for the NWA TV Title is off.

Kyle Davis spoke at the interview set and was joined by Tyrus and Austin Idol. Tyrus tormented Davis while Idol sang the praises of Tyrus. Idol said Rinauro and Corino mean nothing and had no business being out there. Idol said Tyrus is a box office attraction.

Idol announced that he and Tyrus were declaring war on Pope. Pope showed up at the broadcast table and called for a match with Tyrus. Pope entered the ring and Tyrus was about to follow, but Idol held him back…

The School of Morton ad aired… The broadcast team spoke about Idol pulling Tyrus back after declaring war on Pope…

2. Aron Stevens, Mims, and Captain Yuma vs. Kratos, Luke Hawx, and PJ Hawx. NWA Tag Champions Stevens and Kratos bumped fists before the match, but Kratos balked at bumping fists with his other opponents. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf joined Kyle Davis on the interview set. The match stopped while they spoke about how Stevens and Kratos are making a mockery of the sport. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf attacked Yuma at ringside, then attacked Kratos. The match was announced as a no-contest.

Aron Stevens, Mims, and Captain Yuma fought Kratos, Luke Hawx, and PJ Hawx to a no-contest.

Powell’s POV: Well, that was strange. I guess the idea is that they are building to Stevens and Kratos vs. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf, and perhaps Hawx Aerie fits in there too.

Austin Idol’s wrestling school ad aired…

May Valentine interviewed Crimson and Jax Dane in the backstage area. Crimson praised Slice Boogie as having what it takes to make it in the NWA. Crimson said he humbled Boogie a bit. Valentine asked Dane why he intervened on behalf of Boogie. Dane stammered (intentionally) and said he has his partner’s back, but Boogie is a good kid. Dane said Crimson may have taken it too far. Crimson said Boogie took it too far when he cost them their tag title shot. He said he just taught Boogie a lesson and hoped they could move on. Dane said he needed to talk to Crimson about something, but he wanted to save it for Powerrr when they could talk about it in front of the whole world…

Powell’s POV: Isn’t this Powerrr? I guess there’s still trouble in tag team paradise with Crimson and Dane.

Davis introduced JTG and Chris Adonis, who will headline next week’s show for the vacant NWA National Championship. Adonis was accompanied by Thom Latimer. Adonis said JTG was acting tough even though he didn’t have any friends. Fred Rosser came out and stood with JTG. Rosser said he can’t stand bullies and said that he’s not hard to find if JTG needs backup…

May Valentine hosted the Heart 2 Heart talkshow. Her first guest was the Masked Man, who said that she didn’t need to know who he is in order to interview him. He said he is committed to his obligations. He said he’s a pro wrestler and was there to talk about pro wrestling. He asked what Valentine knows about pro wrestling. Valentine said she didn’t know as much as him. Masked Man said he’s perfected his craft and Billy Corgan signed him so that he could show off his love of pro wrestling. Masked Man said Corgan is the only person who knows his real identity. He said his goal is to become a champion. A graphic noted that the full interview could be seen on YouTube…

Powell’s POV: The only differences between this talkshow segment an the regular Valentine interviews is that it lasted longer and they were seated. It was even done in front of the same curtain they stand in front of for the regular interviews. It would be nice if they would shake it up a bit by finding a different location. For that matter, if Valentine is going to be all over the show doing interviews, perhaps they should consider having a different host for the talkshow. Perhaps this would be a better fit for Danny Deals?

An ad aired for the This Is Pro Wrestling podcast… Valentine interviewed Thunder Rosa, who said she was sitting out the main event rather than appearing in Melina’s corner…

3. Melina vs. Kylie Rae. Rae offered a handshake, but Melina shoved her away. Late in the match, Melina performed a DDT for a near fall. Rae rallied and knocked Melina down with a clothesline and then got a two count of her own. Melina set up for a move, but Rae escaped and dropped her with a superkick and then pinned her clean…

Kylie Rae defeated Melina.

The closing credits aired…

Powell’s POV: A basic match. I didn’t expect anything more than that from Melina at this point in her career. Still, it was a nice feather in the cap of Rae to beat the former WWE star in her biggest NWA win to date. Overall, this was a mixed bag of a show, but it flew by quickly and I can’t really point to any truly dull moments.