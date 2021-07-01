WWE makes the MSG return official

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce its return to New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 1, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) will make its highly anticipated return to New York City as Friday Night SmackDown will take place at Madison Square Garden on September 10.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, July 9 at 10 am ET via Ticketmaster.

Friday Night SmackDown airs live on FOX at 8/7c and features Universal Champion Roman Reigns®, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair™, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio™, WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews®, Edge®, Sasha Banks®, Bayley®, Seth Rollins®, Big E®, Kevin Owens® and more.

Powell’s POV: The MSG event will take place less than two weeks before AEW runs in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It will be interesting to see how both events draw in the big market.