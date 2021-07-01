Rebel injury update coming out of AEW Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rebel (Tanea Brooks) suffered a dislocated knee during a tag team match that took place on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, according to F4Wonline.com. There’s no indication yet as to how long she will be sidelined.

Powell’s POV: Rebel appeared to suffer the injury when she attempted to break up a pin. She seemed to inform Nyla Rose that she was injured. Trainers tended to Rebel while the match continued and she was eventually helped to the backstage area. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.