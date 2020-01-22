WWE Raw viewership without football competition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.380 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 2.030 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.548 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.492 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.101 million viewers. The viewership decline in the third hour was significant. WWE has been loading up the first hour or two of the show with most advertised matches and segments. In this case, they saved the mixed tag match for the main event slot, yet didn’t do anything to advertise it until later in the show.



