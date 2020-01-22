01/22 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Tessa Blanchard and Trey Miguel vs. Taya Valkyrie and Ace Austin, Jessicka Havok vs. Rosemary, Moose vs. Rhino vs. Taurus in a Triple Threat, Willie Mack vs. Rohit Raju

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Tessa Blanchard and Trey Miguel vs. Taya Valkyrie and Ace Austin, Jessicka Havok vs. Rosemary, Moose vs. Rhino vs. Taurus in a Triple Threat, Willie Mack vs. Rohit Raju, and more (27:36)…

Click here for the January 22 Impact Wrestling audio review.

