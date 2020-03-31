AEW reveals two TNT Title tournament matches

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following first round matches have been announced for AEW’s eight-man tournament that will determine the first TNT Champion.

-Cody vs. Shawn Spears

-Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

Powell’s POV: The matches were announced on Tuesday’s AEW Dark. The full brackets will be finalized on Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Briar Starr’s review of AEW Dark will be available on Wednesday morning.



