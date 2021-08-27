NXT Takeover: 36 poll results for best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Takeover: 36 event received a majority A grade from 49 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished a second with 40 percent of the vote.

-83 percent of our voters gave Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship the best match of the night honors. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a three falls match finished second with 10 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Only six percent of the voters gave Takeover 36 a below average grade. I gave the show a B grade in our members’ exclusive audio review. It was a well worked show that suffered from a feeling of predictability in all but the fantastic Walter vs. Dragunov match that was clearly the best of the night and the overall SummerSlam weekend. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.