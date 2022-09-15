NXT TV preview: The full list of matches for Tuesday’s show (no spoilers)

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in the second match of their best of three series (Axiom leads 1-0).

-Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

-Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

-Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo.

-Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.

-Von Wagner vs. Sanga.

-Grayson Waller vs. Oro Mensah .

-Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh for an NXT Title shot.

Powell's POV: This episode and next week's show were both taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center. NXT will return to live broadcasts on October 3.