What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for the semifinals of the tournament for the vacant AEW World Championship

September 15, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 1.175 million viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 1.035 million viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Strong numbers for Dynamite, which finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.39 rating, up from last week’s 0.38 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.44 rating on USA Network. The September 15, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 1.175 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.