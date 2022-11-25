What's happening...

11/25 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin for the ROH Tag Team Titles, Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry, The Butcher, The Blade, and Rush vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Preston “10” Vance, Hikaru Shida in action

November 25, 2022

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin for the ROH Tag Team Titles, Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry, The Butcher, The Blade, and Rush vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Preston “10” Vance, Hikaru Shida in action, and more (20:36)…

