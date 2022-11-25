ROH Final Battle main event announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chris Jericho will defend the ROH Championship against Claudio Castagnoli at the Final Battle pay-per-view event. The match carries an added stipulation that Castagnoli must join the Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses. Final Battle will be held December 10 in Arlington, Texas at College Park Center.

Powell’s POV: The match was made official on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Jericho defeated Castagnoli to win the ROH Championship on the AEW Grand Slam event on September 21. This will be Jericho’s first appearance on an ROH branded pay-per-view.