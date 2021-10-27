ROH letting contracts expire, talent allowed to work elsewhere immediately

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor talent was informed today that the company will not be renewing contracts that expire at the end of 2021. All contracted wrestlers are allowed to work elsewhere starting immediately. The plan is to move forward with scheduled television tapings next month and to close the year with the December 11 Final Battle pay-per-view. ROH intends to return with the Supercard of Honor event in April.

Powell’s POV: The television show will go into “best of” mode rather than airing first-run shows coming out of the Final Battle event. There’s no word yet as to whether they have a taping scheduled to promote the Supercard of Honor show for WrestleMania weekend. I once again wish the talent and crew the very best during these uncertain times.