Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Travis Tomko, Ray Gordy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich vs. Tommy Dreamer and Mickie James. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The weekly Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Samoa Joe vs. Cheeseburger in an open challenge match for the ROH TV Title. New Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson has the week off, but my review will be available on Friday along with an audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 53 percent of the vote. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 52 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hiroyoshi Tenzan (Hiroyoshi Yamamoto) is 52.

-Travis Tomko is 47.

-Ray Gordy (Terry Ray Gordy, Jr.) is 44. He wrestled as Jesse and Slam Master J in WWE.