AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the TNT Championship

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey

-Brody King vs. Jake Hager

-Ricky Starks’ open challenge for Juice Robinson

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Saturday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).