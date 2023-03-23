AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

Powell's POV: The new AEW All Access show will follow Dynamite at 9CT/10ET. Additional Dynamite matches will be announced on Friday's AEW Rampage. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.