ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Cheeseburger for the ROH TV Title

-Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis

-Rush and Dralistico vs. Tracy Williams

-Silas Young vs. Shane Taylor

-Skye Blue vs. Lady Frost

-Matt Taven vs. Darius Martin

-Mark Briscoe vs. Tony Nese

-Billie Starkz vs. Miranda Alize

-Blake Christian, Metalik, and AR Fox vs. Slim J, Ari Daivari, and Jeeves kay

-Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen

Powell’s POV: The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson has the week off, so my written review will be available on Friday, along with my audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).