Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer

-“Time Machine” Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. “The Design” Deaner, Kon, and Angels

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Savannah Evans

-Moose and Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show is now listed as airing early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on PCO. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Kevin Knight in a non-title match. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).