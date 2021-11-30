Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the Thanksgiving edition featuring Wrestle House 2

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 48,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the previous episode’s 129,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .01 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the .02 rating drawn by the previous episode. The show did not crack Thursday’s top 150 in the cable ratings. These are the lowest numbers of Impact’s run on AXS-TV and obviously it’s due to the show airing on the Thanksgiving holiday. The cable ratings were topped by a college football game, but the real prime time television draw was the NBC broadcast of the Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints, which delivered 19.378 million viewers.

The TV ratings were delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Friday’s WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage numbers should be available later today, and the WWE Raw numbers should be out on Wednesday morning.